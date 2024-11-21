  • Services

Four Galway businesses recognised at 2024 Family Business Awards

Published:

Four Galway businesses recognised at 2024 Family Business Awards
Four Galway companies have been recognised at the 2024 Family Business Awards.

Connemara’s Standún was nominated in three categories, eventually claiming the Longevity award for their deep-rooted community ties and family values.

In Oranmore, Hygeia took home the Manufacturing and Engineering award and claimed bronze in the Sustainability category.

Meanwhile, Divilly’s Ltd was named this year’s silver winner in the Innovative Family Business category.

And Burkebus in the city claimed the Connacht People’s Choice Award.

