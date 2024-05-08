  • Services

Former Taoiseach Leo Varadkar to visit Galway as part of elections campaign trail

Published:

Former Taoiseach Leo Varadkar to visit Galway as part of elections campaign trail
Former Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is to visit Galway tomorrow as part of the elections campaign trail

He will be the guest of sitting Fine Gael MEP and candidate for this region Maria Walsh at an event on Market Street


‘The EU is Open for Business’, will also mark Europe Day and will be held in PorterShed a Dó at 4pm

Deputy Varadkar will join MEP Walsh, along with a panel of entrepreneurs and experts, to discuss how regional businesses can access the opportunities of the EU single market.

 

