Forecaster predicts Mace Head Carna will break Ireland wind records as Storm Eowyn hits

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Cathal Nolan from Ireland’s Weather Channel is predicting that Mace Head weather station in Carna will experience record breaking winds tomorrow.

The entire country is under a ‘danger to life’ warning… as the countdown continues to Storm Eowyn.

Met Eireann has issued a red wind alert for all counties from the early hours of Friday morning.

It’s in place in Galway from 3am Friday morning, until midday, with an orange alert then taking over until 5pm – but people are advised to keep up to date here and on met.ie.

The highest gust ever recorded in Ireland was in Limerick in 1945 at 182 km/hr – and that’s expected to be beaten tomorrow off the West coast.

Work places are being urged to plan in advance, schools and creches will close, and emergency services are advising motorists to stay off the road.

The Road Safety Authority’s David Martin says people shouldn’t travel during the red alert.

Bosses are being urged to arrange for remote working where possible – ahead of Friday’s storm.

HR experts say it’s important to plan ahead TODAY for possible disruption TOMORROW.

The RNLI is urging those near the coast or inland waterways to be aware of the dangers the stormy weather could bring.

Water Safety Lead, Finn Mullen, says visiting exposed areas in those conditions is not worth risking your life for.

He’s urging the public if they do find themselves unexpectedly in the water, to remember to ‘Float to Live’: