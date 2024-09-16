Five Galway schools among the first to offer new Leaving Certificate subject of Drama, Film and Theatre Studies
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Five Galway schools have been selected to be among the first 57 to offer the new Leaving Cert subject of Drama, Film and Theatre Studies next year.
They are Galway City Educate Together Secondary School; Galway Community College; Coláiste Mhuirlinne / Merlin College, Coláiste Bhaile Chláir Claregalway and Scoil Phobail, Clifden.
Teachers in the selected schools will begin working with Oide, the teacher support service, this school year, in advance of teaching the subject.
The Department of Education says all selected Phase One schools will be provided with the necessary resources to establish new subject departments in their schools.
In addition, 43 schools have been selected for the other new Leaving Cert subject of Climate Action and Sustainable Development, but none of these are in Galway.
