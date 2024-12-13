Fisheries Field to be developed as a park

By Brendan Carroll

A plan by University of Galway to turn the Fisheries Field into a park that will serve as an amenity for both the campus and the wider public has been sent to city planners for approval.

The two-and-a-half acre site on Earls Island, bordering the River Corrib near Galway Cathedral, hosts the Big Top tent events for the annual Galway International Arts Festival, and will continue to do so.

The proposal, for which planning permission is being sought, would see the area enhanced, with new seating and the creation of a raised platform that can host events.

Two large ‘sculptural’ signs with large lettering, featuring ‘Galway’ and ‘Gaillimh’ are expected to offer tourists photo opportunities, with the Corrib, the city and the university as a backdrop.

The central area will remain an open space that can accommodate larger scale events including the Big Top, but will be surrounded by native Irish wildflower meadow areas.

In submissions accompanying the planning application, the university says there is significant potential in this area to create a vibrant and active place in which people can spend time.

“While the park is a valuable amenity space, it is currently under-utilised and predominately serves as a thoroughfare to the University campus via the O’Shaughnessy Bridge.”

It says the main design objectives include the creation of an attractive and flexible open space that can be utilised in a variety of ways including for one-off and recurring events, and to animate and improve the status of the Fisheries Field as a hub of the University.

The aim is to provide greater opportunities for activities and outdoor seating that can serve as a multifunctional space for staff, students and the wider community and improve the biodiversity of the space.

The transformation of the area will be undertaken with the help of funding from the Urban Regeneration and Development Fund (URDF)

The Fisheries Field will continue to be available for the Galway International Arts Festival’s Big Top events and the plan has been welcomed by the CEO of GIAF, John Crumlish.

“Apart from GIAF, the proposal for Fisheries Field will provide some additional infrastructure for other cultural events that may take place in Galway and very importantly also provide a fantastic green space within our city for the community to enjoy,” he said.

Pictured: A computer generated image of part of the Fisheries Field plan.