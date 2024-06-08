Fine Gael takes first two seats in Tuam

Published:
-
-
Author: Denise McNamara
~ 1 minutes read
Fine Gael have taken the first two seats in the Tuam area, which had the county’s largest field of candidates.
Last time out Andrew Reddington from Claran outside Headford unseated colleague Tom McHugh by just ten votes taking the last seat. This time he has topped the poll, shoving previous poll-topper Pete Roche from Abbeyknockmoy into second place.
Both were elected on the first count at the Lawn Tennis Club in Salthill, fending off 15 other candidates for the seven seats.
Cllr Reddington secured 2,784 first preferences, nearly double the quota of 1,920.
Cllr Roche was not far behind at 2,553.
Six candidates – with votes ranging from Shaun Cunniffe’s 1,438 to Karey McHugh Farag’s 1,042 first preferences – will now battle it out for the remaining five seats.
In between are Donnagh Killilea, Mary Hoade, Ollie Turner and Joe Sheridan.
Caption: Cllr Andrew Reddington and supporters after his poll-topping performance in Tuam.
Keep up to date on the local elections with www.connachttribune.ie
