File for DPP in relation to cocaine seizure in Doughiska

A file is to be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions in relation to this week’s cocaine seizure in Doughiska.

Gardaí seized quantities of cocaine with a total estimated street value of €8,900; three Rolex watches one of which has been valued at almost €32,000 and around €2,500 in cash.

Gardaí also seized a Range Rover Discovery.

A further 2kg of cocaine valued at €139,000 was recovered in adjacent waste ground.

The three men arrested – two in their 20s and one in his late teens – have been released without charge and a file is being prepared for the DPP.