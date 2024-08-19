Figures show burglaries on the rise over the last year

Burglaries within the Galway Garda Division have increased by eight per cent over the past twelve months, according to the most recent figures issued by the Central Statistics Office.

The CSO reported 386 burglaries over the twelve months of 2023, mirroring a national trend which saw an overall increase of six per cent over the same period, giving a total of 9,806 burglaries.

The data reveals that 19 of the 28 Garda Divisions have experienced an increase in burglaries within this period.

The combined Roscommon and Longford Garda Division endured the highest rate of increase in the country at 45% (235 burglaries), Cork City increased by 41% (351 burglaries), and both Cork West and Westmeath increased by 40% (77 and 280 burglaries respectively).

The report did however outline positive decreases in burglaries within some divisions, as the Dublin Eastern Garda Division showing the highest decrease in burglaries down 20% (348 burglaries), Kerry down 13% (140 burglaries), Kildare down 12% (437 burglaries) and Sligo and Leitrim down 11% (136 burglaries).

Against this backdrop, PhoneWatch, provider of monitored alarms and home security systems, have highlighted the urgent need for all homeowners to be more vigilant and to take proactive steps to improve their home security measures.

“The increase in burglary incidents is a stark reminder of the importance of community awareness and individual action to safeguard homes and neighbourhoods,” said PhoneWatch Managing Director Eoin Dunne.

“Although, it is reassuring to note that since pre-Covid times burglary and related offences fell from 16,410 in 2020 to 8,927 in 2021 which coincided with Public Health controls in place with Covid restrictions.

“As lockdown was lifted in 2022, the number of incidents rose to 9,257 and remained similar at 9,251 in 2023 before rising again to 9,806 incidents in the last twelve months.

“We would like to see this upward trend reversing within the next 12 months, so that the annual number of burglaries decreases, and we can be safer in our homes and know that are families are better protected,” he added.

PhoneWatch urges homeowners to always be vigilant and secure their homes with the most stringent methods – particularly as they go away on holiday.

They urge householders to ask a neighbour to take in your post and bins while you are away, so that it looks as if you are home; to keep lawns cut and shrubs pruned, so it looks freshly done, especially if you are going on holidays; lock all windows and doors – and be careful with social media posts that show you’re not at home..

PhoneWatch also advises homeowners to protect their homes and families in the best way possible by installing a monitored alarm system.

Pictured: PhoneWatch MD Eoin Dunne.