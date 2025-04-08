Professor appointed to new Galway course focusing on rural healthcare

Efforts to reverse the fall in local doctor numbers along the western seaboard have been boosted by the appointment of Ireland’s first Established Professor of Rural and Remote Medicine

The landmark appointment of Professor Robert Scully by University of Galway aims to strengthen medical training and tackle critical doctor shortages across the West and North West of Ireland.

Professor Scully, a graduate of the university himself, brings extensive experience as an academic GP, medical educator, rural physician and a long-standing advocate for rural healthcare.

His appointment comes as University of Galway prepares to launch an innovative four-year Graduate Entry Medicine (GEM) programme, designed to attract a diverse range of graduates and deliver high-quality accelerated medical training with a strong focus on rural and regional healthcare needs.

Professor Scully, who played a key role in ScotGEM’s development in Scotland, said: “The University of Galway’s GEM programme offers a transformative opportunity to address the critical need for more medical graduates, and particularly those from diverse backgrounds, including rural and remote areas.

“The graduates of this programme will be equipped to pursue any medical career, but by immersing them in the West and North West, we can improve recruitment and retention and ensure that underserved communities receive the high-quality care they deserve.”

The new initiative is particularly timely, as Ireland faces significant deficits in the medical workforce, especially in rural areas.

With a growing and ageing population, patients often wait several days for GP appointments, a situation compounded by shortages in rural and remote healthcare systems.

Professor Martin O’Donnell, Dean of University of Galway’s College of Medicine, Nursing and Health Sciences and Consultant Stroke Physician with Health Services Executive Ireland, welcomed the appointment of Professor Scully.

“Alongside plans for a new Medical School, this appointment, and the introduction of the new programme reflects University of Galway’s strategic emphasis on innovation in medical training. These developments will help meet the urgent need for healthcare professionals and modernise medical education to align with Ireland’s evolving healthcare landscape.”

University of Galway has medical academies in Letterkenny, Sligo, Castlebar and Ballinasloe, and is uniquely positioned to address regional healthcare deficits. With 48 places available annually, the GEM programme will support Ireland’s Sláintecare model for a safe, high-quality health service.

Dr Michelle Canavan, Professor of Older Adult Health at University of Galway and Consultant Geriatrician at University Hospital Galway, leads the academic programme on integrated care delivery with a focus on interprofessional learning.

Dr Canavan said: “The delivery of healthcare is changing, with an increased emphasis on developing generalist and specialist care at community-level close to where people live, often termed the ‘left-shift’ in healthcare which is especially important for this region.

“By expanding graduate-entry training opportunities and focusing on rural and remote healthcare, we aim to build a sustainable medical workforce equipped to meet, and champion, the needs of communities across the country.”

Professor Pat Nash, Regional Clinical Director HSE West and North West, said: “The focus on rural and remote medicine is very important and will go some way to address the shortage of doctors in rural areas across the West and North West.”

Pictured: Professor Robert Scully, who has been appointed as Ireland’s first Established Professor of Rural and Remote Medicine at University of Galway. Photo: Martina Regan.