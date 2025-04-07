  • Services

Ribbon officially cut on Parkmore Road Bus Priority Scheme

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The ribbon was officially cut this afternoon on the Parkmore Road Bus Priority Scheme.

The scheme was completed late last year and added a dedicated southbound bus lane, as well as new bus stops and pedestrian paths and crossings.

It coincides with the recent expansion of the 409 bus service, which now travels into the heart of the business park.

In just a moment you’ll hear Chloe Nolan speaking to Junior Transport Minister and Galway East TD Sean Canney about the importance of this project and many others in the pipeline.

But first, David Nevin spoke to Brian Connolly, Regional Operations Manager for the West, about the evolution of public transport in Galway.

