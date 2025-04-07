Ribbon officially cut on Parkmore Road Bus Priority Scheme

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The ribbon was officially cut this afternoon on the Parkmore Road Bus Priority Scheme.

The scheme was completed late last year and added a dedicated southbound bus lane, as well as new bus stops and pedestrian paths and crossings.

It coincides with the recent expansion of the 409 bus service, which now travels into the heart of the business park.

