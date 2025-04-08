  • Services

Local TD frustrated over lack of support for Irish wool industry

Published:

  • Author:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A local TD is expressing frustration over a lack of investment in the struggling but hugely promising Irish wool industry.

Raising the matter in the Dáil, Deputy Catherine Connolly questioned the status of a farmer-led wool initiative being considered for EU funding.

But she was advised by Agriculture Minister Martin Heydon that he doesn’t make decisions on European Innovation Partnership projects and cannot comment on projects being evaluated.

Galway West Deputy Connolly says there’s huge potential in wool and it’s not being realised.

She argued that like seaweed, it’s an area that’s been utterly neglected

