Tuam funeral director Joe Grogan urges people to avail of BowelScreen

A Galway man whose bowel cancer was detected early and successfully treated has urged people to avail of free screening that could save their lives.

Joe Grogan from Tuam made the call at the start of of Bowel Cancer Awareness Month this April, as BowelScreen announced an expansion of its screening service to include people aged 70.

Joe, a funeral director, had bowel cancer detected after he took a BowelScreen test. He was one of the first 59-year-olds to take part in BowelScreen after the age range was extended to include people aged 59, in October 2023.

He received his invitation to take part in BowelScreen, the HSE’s national bowel cancer screening programme, in November 2023.

“When I got the letter, I thought, ‘I don’t need this’, I felt good. Then I picked it up again and said what have I got to lose? I rang the freephone number and got the kit sent out to my home.”

BowelScreen invites eligible people to take part every two years using a simple FIT kit test sent to your home. The instructions are easy to follow and it’s done in the privacy of your own bathroom.

Using the kit, you take a sample of your poo and post it back to BowelScreen in a plain freepost envelope. The test looks for a level of blood in your poo. The results will be sent out to you within four weeks.

Joe Grogan was initially hesitant. “I read what I had to do and thought, I’ll leave that for a day … then I changed my mind and just got on with it. It’s five minutes of your life.

“Once the little sample is in in the tube that’s it. For what those five minutes have meant to me, I’d do it every day if I had to.

“I sent the test back and thought nothing of it. Then I got a call on December 20, 2023 to say that something had shown up in my test and they wanted me to have a follow-up test called a colonoscopy on January 9th.”

During a colonoscopy, a thin tube with a camera at the end is used to look for any changes in the bowel.

Joe says: “During the colonoscopy I could see a polyp on the screen. I thought they would just snip it out and off I’d go.”

A biopsy of the polyp confirmed that Joe had bowel cancer. “I was shocked. I couldn’t take it in. I had no symptoms, no signs and hadn’t been at all worried over Christmas about the colonoscopy coming up.”

Joe had follow-up tests and started a treatment plan including chemotherapy, and radiation therapy, followed by surgery in August 2024.

“There was very little discomfort after surgery. I just had to mind myself and follow the rules my doctor gave me. Here I am nearly 8 months after the surgery, it was a blip, I will park that part of my life and move on with the rest.

“I don’t want people to be afraid of getting screened for bowel cancer, it’s a first step. If it comes back negative, happy days. If there is an issue deal with it. Don’t let it go.

“People get nips and tucks all the time that are visible, this is taking care of things on the inside. Bowel cancer can be treatable, especially when it’s found early.”

Hilary Coffey, BowelScreen Programme Manager, said they were pleased to make BowelScreen available to people aged 70 as they work to offer bowel screening to more people

“Joe’s story reinforces the positive impact of choosing bowel screening. We’re thankful to Joe for sharing his experience and hope it will encourage everyone aged 59 to 70 to take up their invitation of the home testing kit when it’s offered.

“We know that 90% of people in the age range who take one BowelScreen test will go on to complete future tests two years later when they’re invited, reducing their overall chance of developing bowel cancer. Anyone who is unsure of how to get a test or who wants information or guidance can contact us to find out more.”

Professor Padraic MacMathuna, Clinical Director of BowelScreen, said that BowelScreen was a valuable health check that could prevent cancer developing and save lives by finding cancer early.

“For most people, the FIT kit will be the only test needed. About 3% of people who do the BowelScreen test are referred for a follow-up colonoscopy.

“This is where we look for and remove pre-cancerous changes, called polyps, from the lining of the bowel. We know that most bowel cancers develop from polyps so by doing this we can prevent cancer.

“For the small number of people who, like Joe, have cancer found following screening, it is usually discovered at an earlier stage, before symptoms have started, when treatment is less invasive and more likely to be successful.

“Bowel screening is an important part of your normal healthcare routine, but it won’t find all changes. Cancer can develop at any time. If you are experiencing symptoms, including changes in your bowel habits, unexplained weight loss or blood in your poo then you should see a GP, even if you have recently had screening or you’re due to take your next screening test. Don’t wait for screening, see your GP if you have symptoms.”

People will receive their first BowelScreen invitation between the ages of 59 and 60. Anyone who has not received theirs when expected, shouldcontact BowelScreen, who will check if they are on our register and that the service has the correct contact information for them. Anyone who received a test but has misplaced it, can also get in contact to get another one.

Email info@bowelscreen.ie or Freephone 1800 45 45 55.

Pictured: Joe Grogan: ‘I don’t want people to be afraid of getting screened for bowel cancer’.