Six year old girl killed after being hit by truck in city named locally

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The six-year-old girl who died after being struck by a truck while riding her bike in Galway City has been named locally.

Ula Grigaityte died on Saturday after she was struck by a delivery truck on the Headford Road, at the junction with Sandyvale Lawn.

It’s understood she was on a bicycle while her father walked behind her and he was just a few feet away when the collision happened.

Ula was a senior infants pupil at Scoil Róis Primary School in Salthill and in a statement, it’s said Ula will be greatly missed.

Gardaí are appealing for any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam.

Anyone who was traveling in the area of the Headford Road (N84) between Coolough Road/Headford Road junction and the entrance to Tirellan Heights/Headford Road junction in Galway city between 11:45am and 12:15pm are asked to make this footage available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Galway Garda Station on 091 538 000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.