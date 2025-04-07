Junior Agriculture Minister launches British Society of Animal Science Symposium in Galway

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Junior Agriculture Minister and Galway West TD Noel Grealish has launched the British Society of Animal Science Symposium in Galway

The gathering at the University of Galway brings together emerging young scientists, respected industry professionals, and distinguished academic experts

Minister Grealish says there are many positive benefits that livestock farming can contribute to our economy, society, rural areas and our food system

He adds this symposium helps to ensure the next generation of talent will drive innovation for decades to come