  • Services

Services

Fianna Fáil's Mike Crowe to be op-opted to John Connolly's vacant City Council seat

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Fianna Fáil's Mike Crowe to be op-opted to John Connolly's vacant City Council seat
Share story:

Fianna Fáil’s Mike Crowe has been selected by the party to be co-opted to John Connolly’s vacant seat on the City Council.

It’s after John Connolly won a Dáil seat for the Galway West constituency in the recent General Election.

Mike Crowe, who lost his seat in City East in June’s local elections, defeated former councillor Val Hanley 25 votes to 19 at a selection convention in the Ardilaun Hotel last night.

He’ll be co-opted at a future meeting of the city council, this time serving the City West area.

 

More like this:
no_space
Most areas in Galway experience dip in unemployment in past month

Most areas across Galway have experienced a dip in unemployment levels in the past month. Almost ...

no_space
TG4’s festive schedule features host of music shows to suit all tastes

The Oscar-nominated film An Cailín Ciúin has its TV premier on Christmas Day at 8pm on TG4 – one ...

no_space
Galway woman turned personal tragedy into lifelong vocation helping others

By Aoibhe Connolly A Galway woman who took on the parenting of her late sister’s four small da...

no_space
Galway’s shortlisted entries take two of the top prizes at National Volunteer Awards

Two visionary students and a dedicated group of bereavement support volunteers brought home the b...

no_space
Three new councillors take seats at County Hall to replace those elected to Dáil

There were three brand new faces at County Hall this afternoon as replacements were installed for...

no_space
Martina Kinane elected new Cathaoirleach of County Galway

Gort/Kinvara Councillor Martina Kinane has been elected as the new Cathaoirleach of County Galway...

no_space
Belclare man gets 6 years for sexually abusing his childrens' teenage babysitter

A man who repeatedly sexually assaulted his teenage babysitter 10 years ago has been jailed for s...

no_space
Aran Islands RNLI rescue four stranded dolphins near Cill Éinne pier

Four dolphins stranded on Inis Mór are now doing well having been returned to sea by the Aran Isl...

no_space
Call for COVID bonus payment to be given to Westdoc employees who transported blood

A Loughrea area Councillor says Westdoc employees involved in transporting blood during Covid-19 ...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up