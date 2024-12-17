Fianna Fáil's Mike Crowe to be op-opted to John Connolly's vacant City Council seat

Fianna Fáil’s Mike Crowe has been selected by the party to be co-opted to John Connolly’s vacant seat on the City Council.

It’s after John Connolly won a Dáil seat for the Galway West constituency in the recent General Election.

Mike Crowe, who lost his seat in City East in June’s local elections, defeated former councillor Val Hanley 25 votes to 19 at a selection convention in the Ardilaun Hotel last night.

He’ll be co-opted at a future meeting of the city council, this time serving the City West area.