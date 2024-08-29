Farmers advised to ensure that they’re registered with marts before this weekend

-
-
Author: Francis Farragher
~ 2 minutes read
TWO of the three major online service providers for online mart bidding and viewing have reassured customers over the past week that they won’t be introducing charges.
Earlier this month, the LSL online service provider announced that they would be introducing a charge for customers using their service – MartBids (Farmers Journal) and MartEye have since confirmed that they have no intention of charging.
LSL have rowed back on their initial announcement to introduce charges for all online services at marts – now they will not apply the charge to all existing customers at the marts serviced by LSL. The LSL new charges will come into effect from September 1 [this Sunday].
Farmers currently using the online service at marts serviced by LSL, and not already registered as customers of a particular mart, should register with their mart before this date [Sept. 1] to avoid the charges. From September 1, LSL will offer two membership options. These are:
■ OPTION 1: View and Bid Membership + LSL Herd App: €5 per month [30 days]. €50 if paid annually [Two months free].
■ OPTION 2: View and Bid Membership + LSL Premium Replay + LSL Herd App: €10 per month [30-days]. €100 if paid annually [Two months free].
There has been a strong negative online reaction to the charges announcement by LSL, prompting rival online providers MartBids and MartEye to issue statements reassuring customers that they had no intention of bringing in similar charges.
In the editorial section of last week’s Irish Farmers Journal, Editor Jack Kennedy confirmed that MartBids would remain a free service to farmers, bidders and viewers.
“The Irish Farmers Journal has no plans to introduce charges to users using the App [MartBids] to buy, sell or view sales.
“The service we provide is to the marts and we intend to continue with this model of service,” the editorial stated.
The MartEye online service provider has also issued a statement confirming that it has no plans to introduce charges.
Pictured: Many farmers now watch, buy and sell online on their mobile phones or laptops.
