Extension green light paves the way for 30 new jobs

Around 30 new jobs are set to be created at a Mervue-based engineering company, after Galway City Council approved plans for an extension.

Penn Engineering in Mervue Business Park has been given the green light to construct an extension which will link Building 1 and Building 3 at their facility in order to grow their manufacturing and Research & Development departments.

Mervue is the European HQ for the company, which makes a huge variety of fastening devices and parts for the automotive sector, as well as the electronics and medical industry.

The 4,000 square metre extension will include new production space and a training area, as well as R&D space.

“Penn Engineering established its business in Galway in 2001 by acquiring Precision Steel Components. By doing so, it established its first manufacturing site in Europe. With 60 people back in 2001, the business had grown to over 250 employees across three different buildings and are continuing to grow,” the planning application reads.

It adds that there will be an increase of 30 people, giving a total employment of 280 people.

The documentation submitted to the Council also noted that at at any one time, 25% of employees are on a training programme, with the company paying the associated fees and study leave.