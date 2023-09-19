Extension green light paves the way for 30 new jobs
Published:
From this week's Galway City Tribune
-
-
Author: Enda Cunningham
~ 2 minutes read
From this week's Galway City Tribune
Around 30 new jobs are set to be created at a Mervue-based engineering company, after Galway City Council approved plans for an extension.
Penn Engineering in Mervue Business Park has been given the green light to construct an extension which will link Building 1 and Building 3 at their facility in order to grow their manufacturing and Research & Development departments.
Mervue is the European HQ for the company, which makes a huge variety of fastening devices and parts for the automotive sector, as well as the electronics and medical industry.
The 4,000 square metre extension will include new production space and a training area, as well as R&D space.
“Penn Engineering established its business in Galway in 2001 by acquiring Precision Steel Components. By doing so, it established its first manufacturing site in Europe. With 60 people back in 2001, the business had grown to over 250 employees across three different buildings and are continuing to grow,” the planning application reads.
It adds that there will be an increase of 30 people, giving a total employment of 280 people.
The documentation submitted to the Council also noted that at at any one time, 25% of employees are on a training programme, with the company paying the associated fees and study leave.
More like this:
Agriculture Minister accused of “dragging heels” on new Vet School in Mountbellew
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue needs to stop “drag...
Fresh plans to demolish Tonery’s Pub Bohermore and replace with hotel
Galway Bay fm newsroom –Fresh plans have been lodged to demolish Tonery’s Pub in Bohe...
New dedicated menopause clinic opens in Galway
Galway Bay fm newsroom – A new dedicated menopause clinic has opened in Galway city. Misnea...
Sod to be turned on new adult CF building at Merlin Park
Galway Bay fm newsroom – The sod is to be turned on the new Adult Cystic Fibrosis building ...
Schoolchildren excited as Gaeilge/Ukrainan joint language initiative launched in Carna
Galway Bay fm newsroom – A new colouring book for Irish and Ukranian children has been laun...
Contract signed for 8 house local authority development in Ballymoe
Galway Bay fm newsroom – The contract has been signed between Galway County Council and Fin...
Three more appear in court over public disorder in city
Galway Bay fm newsroom –Three more men have appeared at Galway District Court charged in re...
Overnight rain and wind warnings for Galway
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway is included in three weather warnings which have been issue...
Athlone to Galway Greenway tender company steps away due to its complexity and scale
Galway Bay fm newsroom -RPS, the tender company for the Athlone to Galway Greenway, has stepped a...