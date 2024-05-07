Expensive tools stolen from farm in Ardrahan
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Gardaí in Gort are appealing for information following the theft of several expensive tools from a farm in Ardrahan.
During the course of the burglary in Lydican, a De Walt SDS drill, a cordless angle grinder, Husqvarna Chainsaw and an Impact Driver were stolen.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
The burglary took place between 1am on Thursday the 2nd of May and 4pm on Saturday the 4th of May.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Gort Garda Station on 091 636 400 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.
The post Expensive tools stolen from farm in Ardrahan appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Catherine Connolly accuses Government of using ‘kid gloves’ on Mother and Baby Home issues
Galway West TD Catherine Connolly has accused the Government of treating religious orders with &#...
UHG is country’s second-most overcrowded hospital today
University Hospital Galway is the country’s second-most overcrowded hospital today. There a...
Replacement Garda for Corofin Station to be appointed shortly
A replacement Garda for Corofin Station is expected to be appointed shortly Garda officials have ...
Planning permission granted for new primary care centre in Knocknacarra
Planning permission has been granted for a new primary care centre in Knockncarra. Plans were lod...
Green light given for appointment of school traffic warden for Claregalway
The green light has been given for Galway County Council to appoint a schoool traffic warden for ...
Galway in top 5 producers of wind energy in April
Galway is in the top 5 producers of wind energy in the country. It comes as Ireland had the secon...
Gorse fire brought under control in Knocknacarra
A gorse fire has been brought under control in the Knocknacarra area of the city overnight. It br...
Genesys facilitate staff on their bikes!
A global pioneer in the world of AI, with its R&D centre based in the heart of Galway, has be...
Wardens crack down on litter louts
More than 30 vehicles were inspected by the authorities at two checkpoints at gateways to Conamar...