ESB confirms it may be next week before power is restored across Galway

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The ESB area manager has confirmed it may be next week before power is restored across Galway.

The PowerCheck website has set February 5th as the estimated restoration date, causing concern to the affected homes and businesses.

Nationally, almost a quarter-of-a-million homes and businesses remain without power in the aftermath of Storm Eowyn.

Crews are being drafted in from the UK to help restore power to the almost quarter of a million homes and businesses still without electricity.

The ESB says the unprecedented scale of the damage caused by Storm Éowyn means around 100 thousand customers could be waiting until after Friday for outages to be fixed.

ESB Galway area manager Matthew Cunningham told John Morley that single homes and small clusters could be left waiting.