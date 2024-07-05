Emer’s exhibition at city’s Westend
From this week's Galway City Tribune
Author: Our Reporter
Artist Emer Whelan is launching a new collection, Kaleidos, in Galway City next week.
The work, which will be on display in Galway’s Westend for the rest of July, “marries a lakeside tranquillity with urban vibrancy”, according to the artist.
Originally from Cahir Pier on Lough Mask and now living in Galway City, Emer’s art explores the essence of Lough Mask as well as the energy of urban life.
She creates her work on wood, using lasers and exploring the boundaries of traditional mediums as she creates colourful vibrant pieces.
The collection of 15 original artworks will be launched at the West End Art Collective in the city’s Westend on Saturday, July 13, at 6pm. Originals and a limited prints will be available. All are welcome. Pieces for Emer’s work start at €375 and her pieces can also be viewed at www.emerwhelanart.com.
Pictured: Emer Whelan with the colourful art she creates using laser on wood.
