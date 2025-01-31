Emergency services maintain "minimal" presence at Claregalway Corporate Park following 3-day battery incident

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Emergency services are maintaining a “minimal” presence at Claregalway Corporate Park this evening.

It’s after a three-day ongoing chemical reaction incident involving a shipping container of industrial lithium-ion batteries outside Xerotech.

The firm produces batteries for industrial machinery like agriculture, mining operations, and heavy transport.

Fire crews had great difficulty keeping the combusting batteries cool, and there were concerns over the spread of fumes caused by the reaction.

The Corporate Park, two local schools and some homes at Lakeview had to be evacuated yesterday and some firefighters were taken to hospital after showing mild physical symptoms.

The situation is now described as being “under control” and emergency services are maintaining a smaller presence to ensure there are no flare-ups.

There was previously a significant fire at Xerotech in 2022, which has led many to question operations at the plant, as well as the suitability of its location.