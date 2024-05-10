  • Services

Services

Emergency rally for Palestine to be held in city tomorrow

Published:

Emergency rally for Palestine to be held in city tomorrow
Share story:

An ‘Emergency Rally’ for Palestine will be held in the city tomorrow.

The event is organised by the Galway Branch of the Ireland Palestine Solidarity Campaign.


(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

They’ll gather at Galway Cathedral at 2pm before marching through the city to Spanish Arch, where speeches will be given.

Tomorrow’s rally – the latest in a string of marches and vigils in recent months – is in response to the growing threat of an Israeli assault on the city of Rafah.

One of the organisers, Ciaran Tierney said the world has woken up to the reality of what Israel is doing

 

The post Emergency rally for Palestine to be held in city tomorrow appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

More like this:
no_space
22-home social housing scheme opened in Glenamaddy

A 22-home social housing scheme has been officially opened in Glenamaddy. The scheme is supported...

no_space
An Bord Pleanala set to resume consideration of Galway Ring Road project in September

An Bord Pleanala is set to resume consideration of the long-running and highly controversial Galw...

no_space
Knocknacarra student awarded overall translation prize at European competition

Knocknacarra student, Róisín Ní Lionaird, has taken home the overall prize at a European Young Tr...

no_space
Retention permission refused for antenna and transmission dishes at Kingston Road in Knocknacarra

Retention planning permission has been refused for a range of antenna and transmission dishes at ...

no_space
University of Galway Students’ Union to host MEP Hustings

University of Galway Students’ Union is to host MEP Candidate Hustings for the Midlands North Wes...

no_space
Worker at Galway city firm takes High Court challenge over alleged “false claim” of assault

A worker at a city firm has taken a high court challenge over his dismissal following an alleged ...

no_space
Plans lodged for mixed-use commercial development at Tuam Road in city

Plans have been lodged for a mixed-use commercial development at Tuam Road in the city. Westlyn P...

no_space
Planning extension granted for 345 student bed development in city centre

An extension of planning permission has been granted for a major student accommodation project in...

no_space
Plans lodged for significant commercial development at Tuam Road in city

Plans have been lodged for a mixed-use commercial development at Tuam Road in the city. Westlyn P...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up