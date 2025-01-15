Eleven Galway restaurants nominated for Just Eat national award

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

They include The Bare Pantry Cafe in The Liosban Industrial Estate for the best breakfast award,

Kashmir on Fairhill Road is up for the best Indian

Benny’s in Ballybane, Handsome Burger and Smashbird on Dominick Street are all up for the Best Burger award.

Meanwhile Vocho on Forster Street, Salsa on Abbeygate Street and Banditos in Oranmore are in contention for the best Mexican.

Pasta and Pizza Napoli on the city’s Cross Street are nominated for the best pizza.

And Salt n Pepper in Salthill on Dominick Street is battling for the best chipper award.

The overall ‘Best of Ireland’ winner will be chosen by a public vote

The winning business will be awarded a €50,000 media package