Elective procedures cancelled at UHG as hospital remains under serious pressure

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Some elective procedures are once again being cancelled at UHG as the hospital remains under serious pressure.

The HSE says the Emergency Department is extremely busy, with 339 patients presenting on Saturday and Sunday, and high numbers attending so far today.

Due to the pressure, some elective procedures are being postponed and urgent cases are being prioritised.

UHG has been under considerable strain over the last month, amid a surge in flu cases, with consistently high numbers of patients waiting on trolleys.

There are 62 patients waiting for a bed today at the city hospital.

People are asked to only attend the Emergency Department in genuine emergencies, and otherwise consider their GP or out of hours service, or the Roscommon Injury Unit.

Meanwhile, trolley numbers have dropped at Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe in recent days, with 13 patients currently waiting for a bed.