Effort to get momentum behind Claregalway bypass as new Government looms

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Efforts are underway to get serious momentum behind the long-awaited Claregalway bypass as a new Government looms.

At a meeting at County Hall this week, Councillor David Collins said the project is now more crucial than ever given the population explosion in recent years.

He says we will now have a large number of TD’s from across Galway in Government who could really throw their weight behind the bypass.

And Fine Gael Councillor Collins told David Nevin he’s now written to them all to seek their support.