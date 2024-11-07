Dillon delivers for Ballinasloe to force draw in the last play

An Spidéal 0-19

Ballinasloe 2-13

By DARREN KELLY IN GORT

ON a day of draws in Galway GAA, Ballinasloe’s Jack Dillon struck an equalising goal with the final puck of the game last Saturday to set the east Galway club and An Spidéal up for a replay this Saturday (Gort, 1.30pm) to determine the Junior 1 hurling champions.

A sideline cut was turned into a free on 64 minutes when An Spidéal’s Diarmuid Ó Duinn palmed the sliotar into the stand. Cathal O’Hanlon dropped the ball into a posse of players towards the opposing goal.

As ash clashed, Dillon held back for the break before striking low into the left corner, rescuing a contest Ballinasloe trailed for most of the duration.

The final result will hurt An Spidéal. Last year’s relegated intermediate outfit were favourites against the defending champions, having scored a 1-21 to 3-7 win earlier in the season.

The teams shared the opening two scores. Pádraig Ó Conghaile picked out Aodán Ó Curraoin to get the west Galway team off the mark. Ballinasloe responded with Cormac Casey setting up Jason Cunningham.

An Spidéal then took control with seven scores in succession with Galway footballer Liam Ó Conghaile the undisputed man of the match. He intercepted a Ballinasloe attack on seven minutes to commence a move that resulted in Pádraig Ó Conghaile making it 0-2 to 0-1.

Cian Ó Conghaile forced a save from Shane Reynolds before Liam Ó Conghaile contributed his first two points. Ó Duinn tested the reflexes of the Ballinasloe keeper again and the resulting ’65 from Liam Ó Conghaile made it 0-5 to 0-1.

Pádraig Ó Curraoin’s team continued the march with Ó Duinn putting five between them; Liam Ó Conghaile assisted Seán Ó Curraoin for another; and then the An Spidéal talisman made it 0-8 to 0-1 on 26 minutes.

Pictured: Cathal O’Hanlon of Ballinasloe and An Spidéal captain Seán Ó Curraoin at full stretch in Gort on Saturday.