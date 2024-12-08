  • Services

Services

Department of Public Health, HSE West and North West, concerned about low vaccine uptake amid increase in flu cases and hospital admissions

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Department of Public Health, HSE West and North West, concerned about low vaccine uptake amid increase in flu cases and hospital admissions
Share story:

The Department of Public Health, HSE West and North West have expressed concern about a low vaccine uptake amid an increase in flu cases and hospital admissions.

To date in the West and North West, less than 50% of those aged over 60 years of age have been vaccinated.

The HSE has urged every eligible person to get vaccinated for flu and COVID-19 ahead of the festive season saying that both continue to circulate in the community, and it is expected to surge in the coming weeks.

Dr Anthony Breslin, Consultant in Public Health Medicine said they ask everyone to play their part to reduce circulation of these viruses. He added that vaccination remains the best way to protect from flu and COVID-19.

The public can check which vaccines are recommended by visiting hse.ie, or talk to a participating GP or Pharmacist.

More like this:
no_space
Storm Darragh leaves services badly affected in Connemara and throughout the county

Storm Darragh has hit Galway and particularly the West Connemara area hard for the second time in...

no_space
Galway photographer takes top prize in competition to highlight contribution of older adults

A Galway-based photographer took top prize in a national competition with a pic of his octogenari...

no_space
Ukrainians offer thanks to Galway for opening its doors and hearts to war refugees

Some of the many Ukrainians living in Galway since fleeing their own country in fear of their liv...

no_space
Galway father and daughter join 24-hour fast in solidarity with Palestinians

A Galway father and daughter are planning something different in the run-up to Christmas – a 24-h...

no_space
Uisce Eireann warns of supply issues in Galway City, Moycullen and Barna as a result of Storm Darragh

Uisce Eireann has warned of supply issues in Galway as a result of Storm Darragh. As a result of ...

no_space
Storm Darragh update: ESB Networks teams restoring electricity supply to 325,000 impacted customers

There has been widespread and extensive damage to electricity infrastructure with power outages ...

no_space
Storm Darragh Update

Storm Darragh has caused major disruption to travel and power services in the county since making...

no_space
Portumna student has way with words

A young Galway student has been crowned as the senior winner at this year's National Europe Direc...

no_space
Tastes and Tales is a celebration of Ireland’s culinary heritage and community spirit

The Active Retirement Ireland group in Moycullen has launched a remarkable cookbook, Tastes and T...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up