Department of Public Health, HSE West and North West, concerned about low vaccine uptake amid increase in flu cases and hospital admissions

The Department of Public Health, HSE West and North West have expressed concern about a low vaccine uptake amid an increase in flu cases and hospital admissions.

To date in the West and North West, less than 50% of those aged over 60 years of age have been vaccinated.

The HSE has urged every eligible person to get vaccinated for flu and COVID-19 ahead of the festive season saying that both continue to circulate in the community, and it is expected to surge in the coming weeks.

Dr Anthony Breslin, Consultant in Public Health Medicine said they ask everyone to play their part to reduce circulation of these viruses. He added that vaccination remains the best way to protect from flu and COVID-19.

The public can check which vaccines are recommended by visiting hse.ie, or talk to a participating GP or Pharmacist.