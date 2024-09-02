Delight for Galway trio included in Town Centre First funding

Three Galway towns and villages are celebrating their inclusion for funding to support their Town Centre First Projects.

Eyrecourt, Clonbur and Ahascragh will receive almost €150,000 between them in funding to support pre-development works for projects and support costs including detailed design, planning, procurement, professional fees, assessments and other development costs.

Eyrecourt and Clombur will receive €50,000 each, while Ahascragh will receive €48,925.

Minister for Disability Anne Rabbitte welcomed the funding which she said would ‘see a range of initiatives pursued by the Local Authority to breathe new life into amenities in these areas’.

“Eyrecourt will see the development of a playground, skate park and outdoor community recreation area, while the Clonbur project relates to the refurbishment and renovation of the community centre, and an assessment of the Court House, which has been vacant for over 20 years,” she revealed.

“The works in Ahascragh will progress the redevelopment of the local parish hall – and these are all meaningful projects that will make a real difference to the people living in these communities.

“Some of our towns are facing significant challenges and opportunities that require a coordinated and comprehensive response, and this Town Centre First initiative is one way the government is addressing this.

“Such funding ensures town centres can function as the sustainable and vibrant heart of the communities they serve, in ways that are adaptable and appropriate to 21st century needs,” concluded Minister Rabbitte.

The news was also welcomed by Senator Aisling Dolan – particularly the funding coming to Ahascragh for the new community centre.

“Currently St Cuan’s parish hall is in a derelict state and this funding will allow the Ahascragh Area Enhancement Committee to make plans for a new community centre to revitalise the whole community,” she said.

“With the new Ahascragh Distillery, Old Mill Café and Clan Colla restaurant there is a significant investment boost in the local area thanks to vision of the McAllister family,” she added.

Senator Dolan said she had encouraged the committee of Ahascragh Area Enhancement group to consider the Project Development funding stream and organised a meeting with Regeneration Officer Eimear Dolan at Galway County Council.

The Chairperson of Ahascragh Area Enhancement, Jim Stephens, described it as fantastic news for Ahascragh and the surrounding areas.

“The Ahascragh Area Enhancement Committee came together to develop a community centre for Ahascragh and environs, we had little space for activities such as cards, exercise or training classes. We now have a temporary space in the former school,” he said.

“We have worked with Senator Aisling Dolan on this funding application to develop a new community centre at the parish hall and this funding is crucial to bringing the project forward.

“We put a survey together for people living in and around Ahascragh and we received very positive feedback from 400 people on support for this project and to have more activities in the town,” he added.

Town Centre First contains 33 unique actions which will give towns the tools and resources they need to become more viable and attractive places in which to live, work, visit and run a business.

Town Regeneration Officers in all relevant Local Authority areas are being funded by the Department of Rural and Community Development to drive forward Town Centre First on a local level.

Pictured: Members of Ahascragh Area Enhancement meeting with Eimear Dolan of Galway County Council (second left) and Senator Aisling Dolan (second right); pictured are (from left) Anne Burke, Joe Burke, Frankie Leonard and Jim Stephens.