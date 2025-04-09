Galway winners announced in Connacht Regional Irish Restaurant Awards

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The Galway winners have been announced in this year’s Connacht Regional Irish Restaurant Awards.

The awards cover a wide range of accolades in each county of Galway, Mayo, Sligo, Roscommon, and Leitrim.

The overall title of Best Restaurant in Galway went to Michelin-star Lignum in Bullaun.

But there’s plenty of other categories to get through – and we’ll first start with the winners based in Galway City.

Best Gastro Pub went to McSwiggans; Best Wine Experience is Daróg Wine Bar at Dominick Street; and Best World Cuisine is Mama Rich in Woodquay.

Blackrock Cottage in Salthill took the title of Best Contemporary Irish Cuisine and Best Customer Service went to Frends Restaurant on the Tuam Road.

The award for best sustainability also went to Kali Coffee in Salthill.

When it comes to people in the city, Alice Jary of Rúibín was named Best Chef, while Maude Heslin-Brick of Dela was named Best Restaurant Manager.

Jamie Farrell of the Connacht Hotel also scooped the Employee Excellence Award.

Further west, and it was a good night for the scenic town of Clifden.

Best Casual Dining went to Guys Seafood Bar; Oifig an Fish was named Best Newcomer; and Lowry’s Bar was named Pub of the Year.

Elsewhere, and Owenmore Restaurant at Ballynahinch Castle Hotel was named Best Hotel & Guesthouse Restaurant, while Best Cafe went to POTA in Baile na hAbhann.

Innovator of the Year was awarded to Ugly D’s Pizza in Ardrahan, and best use of Social Media went to Urban Fire in Oranmore,

And finally, the title of Local Food Hero went to Margaret Leahy of Fable Tours.