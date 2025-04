This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Almost €90m in funding has been allocated to Galway projects under the HSE Capital Plan for 2025.

The lions share of that – around €60m – will go towards ongoing capital works at Merlin Park.

They include a new surgical hub, which will take pressure off UHG, and the replacement of the Community Nursing Unit.

Galway West TD and Junior Minister Hildegarde Naughton says the separation of urgent and elective care is very important.