Local MEP Barry Cowen says his office will remain open as he recovers from heart procedure

MEP for this area Fianna Fail’s Barry Cowen says he hopes to return home over the weekend, following a health scare.

He was admitted to the Midlands Regional Hospital in Tullamore on Saturday night, after feeling unwell at the European Parliament in Strasbourg.

Mr. Cowen was later transferred to the cardiac care unit at St. James’ Hospital on Sunday, where he under a surgical procedure on Monday.

He says his offices remain open and he will continue his duties as an MEP for the Midlands North West region