Unemployment levels dropping in Galway

Unemployment levels throughout Galway have dropped slightly in the past month.

Almost 400 people across the city and county left the Live Register in March, with the figure now at 7,623

The biggest percentage drop in unemployment was seen in Clifden, with levels down there by eleven percent.

Tuam also experienced a decent descrease, with 84 leaving the Live Register, and the figure now at 992.

147 people left the Live Register in the city, with 4,030 people now unemployed there.

Loughrea’s unemployment levels dropped by around five percent, wih 690 people on the register.

A similar drop was seen in Gort, as there are now 494 people unemployed there, down from 526.

While there was a very slight decrease in unemployment in Ballinasloe, with just 19 leaving the Live Register and the figure there now 948.