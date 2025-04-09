Alzheimer Society to host free course in Galway city for family carers

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The Alzheimer Society of Ireland is to host a 7 session free of charge course in Galway city for family carers

The ‘Insights to Dementia’ course is designed to help carers with practical information and emotional support

It will take place on seven Mondays starting on Monday April 28th in the Connacht Hotel from 6.30pm to 9pm

Places are limited so early registration is recommended on 1800 341 341

External Learning and Development Manager for ASI Dr Fergus Timmons, explains what will be covered