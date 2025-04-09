Alzheimer Society to host free course in Galway city for family carers

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM
The Alzheimer Society of Ireland is to host a 7 session free of charge course in Galway city for family carers
The ‘Insights to Dementia’ course is designed to help carers with practical information and emotional support
It will take place on seven Mondays starting on Monday April 28th in the Connacht Hotel from 6.30pm to 9pm
Places are limited so early registration is recommended on 1800 341 341
External Learning and Development Manager for ASI Dr Fergus Timmons, explains what will be covered