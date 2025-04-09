An Bord Pleanala greenlights housing estate in Moycullen

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

An Bord Pleanala has given the green light for a housing estate in Moycullen.

Solemia Limited plans to build 60 homes and a creche at a site adjacent to the existing Bun na Coille Estate.

The plans were first refused by county planners on a wide range of grounds.

They took issue with the density of the project, as well as proposed access through the unfinished Coill Ard and Bun Na Coille housing estates.

They also weren’t satisfied by the links with the surrounding area and urban core of Moycullen to encourage safe walking and cycling.

There had also been a considerable number of local objections.

But an Bord Pleanala has now ruled the project can go ahead – subject to 23 conditions.

