This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

University Hospital Galway has introduced tattoo-less radioterapy treatment – becoming the first public hospital in the West to do so.

The advanced high-precision radiotherapy technology eliminates the need for permanent skin marks during treatment.

It uses real-time 3D surface tracking for accurate patient alignment, which enhances safety and comfort for patients.

