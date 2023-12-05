Delay on Galway’s Cross-City Link BusConnects plan

A decision by An Bord Pleanála on the proposed BusConnects Cross-City public transport proposal will be made ‘as soon as practicable’, the planning board has confirmed in a written reply to a city local election candidate.

A decision on the bus plan by Bord Pleanála had been scheduled to be made by October 27 but had to be deferred pending further consideration of the issue.

In a reply to Independent local election candidate, Conor Dowd, An Bord Pleanála, confirmed they would not be in a position to make a decision by the original scheduled date.

“I regret to inform you that the Board will not now be in a position to determine the case before that date due to the necessity for further consideration of the case. The matter will be determined as soon as practicable,” the Board stated.

According to Mr Dowd, who lives in the east of the city, the Bord Pleanála decision had already been postponed from last April to the date in late October.

“My position on the further delay of An Bord Pleanála in reaching a decision on the project is one of cautious optimism.

“Commuting between east and west of the city should be possible without having to cross the city centre. At present, for many people this means paying for two bus fares and much wasted time,” said Conor Dowd.

According to the City Council’s Budget 2023 report late last year, the proposed road development – along 6.7km of existing roadways – would form a central route for public transport, cyclists and pedestrians along an east-west corridor.

Regular ‘through traffic’ would be removed from the city centre route with access for destination traffic maintained but along re-routed arteries – loading and deliveries for businesses along the proposed route would also be maintained.

“The corridor would ensure that public transport services can access key areas, such as the retail and recreational centre of the city; public transport hubs at the rail and bus stations; the city centre hotels and Bed & Breakfasts; and key areas such as University Hospital Galway, University of Galway and the Galway Cathedral,” the City Council Budget 2023 report stated.

The scheme is officially titled: ‘BusConnects Galway Cross-City Link Scheme: University Road to Dublin Road, Galway City’.

The Cross-City Link would start at the junction of University and Newcastle roads continuing on over the Salmon Weir Bridge, St Vincent’s Avenue, Francis Street, Eglinton Street, Eyre Square, Forster Street, College Road and onto the Dublin Road.

If given the go-ahead by the Planning Appeals Board, the project would take between 12 and 18 months to complete.