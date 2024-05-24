Croí launches new health unit to bring travelling service across County Galway

Cróí has launched its new mobile health unit, which will travel across County Galway delivering vital life-saving services.

The innovative initiative was made possible by the generous legacy gift from the Joe and Helen O’Toole Trust.





Sarah Slevin attended the launch outside O’Toole’s Supervalu in Tuam, and brings us this report:

