Crime is far from just a problem in Dublin, Taoiseach told

-
-
Author: Declan Tierney
~ 3 minutes read
The tentacles of crime are digging deep into every rural community in the county – despite the predominance of Dublin’s issues on the national airwaves and papers.
That’s what Galway East Deputy Seán Canney told Taoiseach Leo Varadkar on his visit west recently – only, in his view, he didn’t get a satisfactory response.
But the Independent TD did warn the Fine Gael leader that any attempt to remove individual Gardaí from rural stations in order to ‘bolster’ units in towns or Galway city would be firmly resisted.
“It’s crazy what is going on at the moment. You would swear that crime is just a Dublin thing following the high-profile attack on the unfortunate American tourist,” he said.
“And while that is very regrettable and should never have happened, it should not detract from the fact that there are rural break-in across North Galway on a daily basis.
“The Garda hierarchy may not be aware that we have a tourist industry in the West of Ireland and the visitors here need to be protected too,” added Deputy Canney.
He had that he had evidence of ten homes being burgled in the North Galway area alone over the past year and a half.
On his Headford visit, Mr Varadkar conceded that crime occurs in both urban and rural settings, and he acknowledged that there was no community immune from a certain level of crime.
The Taoiseach said that Ireland’s crime levels were lower than other European countries, but he agreed that this was of little comfort to those who have been the victims or who live in fear of criminality.
“We are investing in communities to make sure that they are stronger and safer which helps to prevent crime in the first place,” said the Taoiseach.
“The other thing we are doing is increasing the resources of our justice system, so we are appointing more judges and have a bigger Garda presence than ever before and investing in their equipment and their vehicles and IT systems.
“We all know the benefits of that but making it viable can be difficult where there are small populations, but it is definitely something that we are committed to,” he added.
But a sceptical Deputy Canney responded: “Tell that to the victims of rural crime in rural parts of East Galway who feel vulnerable in their own homes and particularly coming into the winter months.
“Because of what happened in Dublin, which is tragic in itself, the focus is now on Dublin and rural areas are about to suffer as a result.”
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
School throws its doors open to girls for first time in 223-year history
This week marked the dawn of a new era at St Jarlath’s College with the first ever enrolment of g...
Galway County Council to take over Dunguaire Castle
Galway County Council is in advanced talks to take over the ownership of Dunguaire Castle in Kinv...
Oranmore based Marine Institute to host European science expedition
The Marine Institute in Oranmore is to host a first of its kind science expedition. The exped...
Connacht star Finlay Bealham joins MADRA as ambassador
Connacht Rugby star Finlay Bealham has joined MADRA Dog Rescue as an ambassador. MADRA, based...
Delays are expected due to five days of roadworks at Rindifin Gort
Delays are expected from tomorrow due to five days of roadworks at Rindifin, Gort Road Resurf...
Gort Gallery Café launches new exhibition this evening.
The Gallery Café in Gort will launch a new art exhibition this evening featuring the Artist Rita...
Galway Co Council CEO and officials hold meetings in Connemara to discuss various issues that have arisen in the past few days
Galway County Council CEO, Liam Conneally and other senior managers from the local authority hav...
Saolta warns patients of delays for treatment at Emergency Dept
Major overcrowding at University Hospital Galway continued this week with yet more patients with ...
Safety advocates demand action to halt red light breakers in Galway
Road safety advocates have demanded action to curb ‘red light running’ in Galway City. And a w...