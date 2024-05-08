  • Services

Services

Clifden and Galway City among longest waiting times for driving tests

Published:

Clifden and Galway City among longest waiting times for driving tests
Share story:

Clifden is one of the areas in the country with the longest wait times for driving tests.

While Galway City’s Westside centre also has above average wait times for tests.


(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

The national average wait time for a test stands at 15 weeks, according to recent figures from the Central Statistics Office

Those looking to take their driving test in the Clifden area are facing a wait time of 21 weeks.

While learner drivers seeking to take their test at the city’s Westside centre will be waiting for 18 weeks on average.

Those in areas such as Loughrea, Carnmore and Tuam are fairing better than most in the country, with wait times of between 11-13 weeks.

The longest wait times can be found in parts of Dublin, with learner drivers waiting up to 31 weeks in Dun Laoghaire.

While the shortest times on average can be found in Barony, Co Limerick.

The post Clifden and Galway City among longest waiting times for driving tests appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

More like this:
no_space
Safe Summmer Boating for the Corrib event to take place in Cong

A Safe Summmer Boating for the Corrib event will take place in Cong this evening. At the event in...

no_space
Michael McGrath switches on new floodlighting at Salthill Devon’s home in Drom

Salthill Devon welcomed the Minister for Finance Michael McGrath TD to the soccer club’s home in ...

no_space
All-clear for 227 homes bexposes ring road rift

An Bord Pleanála have overturned a City Council decision to refuse permission for a 227-unit deve...

no_space
City schoolkids enjoy the chance to get behind the scenes at Ballybrit

School children from Brierhill National School, Castlegar National School and Merlin Woods Primar...

no_space
Check the Register Event at PorterShed tomorrow

PorterShed in Galway City will host a Check the Register Event all day tomorrow. The open house e...

no_space
Dáil hears young woman with ectopic pregnancy feared she would die in overcrowded “warzone” at UHG

The Dáil has heard the story of how a young woman suffering an ectopic pregnancy feared she would...

no_space
Expensive tools stolen from farm in Ardrahan

Gardaí in Gort are appealing for information following the theft of several expensive tools from ...

no_space
Catherine Connolly accuses Government of using ‘kid gloves’ on Mother and Baby Home issues

Galway West TD Catherine Connolly has accused the Government of treating religious orders with &#...

no_space
UHG is country’s second-most overcrowded hospital today

University Hospital Galway is the country’s second-most overcrowded hospital today. There a...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up