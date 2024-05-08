Cancer Care West wins Community Impact award
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Cancer Care West has won the Community Impact category in this year’s Friendly Business Awards, organised by Junior Chamber
Businesses were assessed by mystery shoppers, a public vote and independent judges.
The charity has provided support services for the last 30 years, and provides care to over 3,000 people every year.
Cancer Care West raises over 50% of their funds through voluntary fundraising and donations.
Annette Hassett, operations manager in Cancer Care West expresses how important this award is to the charity.
Annette says the team at Cancer Care West strive to create a comfortable environment.
