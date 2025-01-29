County Council to recommend Irish Water make back-up power essential part of service

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Galway County Council is to recommend that Irish Water make back-up power generators an essential part of their service.

Thousands remain without power and water across Galway after Storm Éowyn, and power generators have been moved to the North West to deal with the outages.

Several councillors at this week’s county council meeting voiced their frustration at what they considered a lack of foresight from Uisce Eireann.

CEO of Galway County Council Liam Conneally says he will convey their anger to Irish Water, and acknowledged this was one of many learnings to take from the storm.