Counting suspended until the morning with Higgins close to seat
Counting at Westside has been suspended for the night, following the conclusion of the second count for Galway City West.
Cllr Donal Lyons (Ind) was elected on the first count and following the distribution of his surplus, Cllr Clodagh Higgins (FG) remains on course to take the second seat, sitting at 1.106 – 144 short of the quota.
Counting will resume in the morning at 9.30am with five seats still to fill in the City West area. Counts for City East and City Central have been concluded.
Caption: Clodagh Higgins in upbeat mood at the count.
Galway City West, 6 seats
Electorate: 18,770
Total poll: 8,864
Spoiled votes: 117
Total valid poll: 8,747
Quota: 1,250
Lyons, Donal (Ind) 1,415 ELECTED
Higgins, Clodagh (FG) 1,074
Connolly, John (FF) 981
Curran, Alan (SD) 884
Keane, Peter (FF) 768
McNelis, Niall (Lab) 673
Murphy, Niall (GP) 600
Deery, Kenny (Ind) 400
Osayimwen, Esther (Ind) 367
Conchúir, Cathal Ó (SF) 347
Feeney, Jarlath (Ind) 346
Chowdhury, Asraf (FG) 272
Cahill, AJ (TIP) 229
McMaster, Maisie (PBP/S) 190
Ó Beirn, Rory (IFP) 162
Nealis, Denis (Ind) 39
