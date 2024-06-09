  • Services

Supporting Local News

Counting suspended until the morning with Higgins close to seat

From this week's Galway City Tribune

Counting suspended until the morning with Higgins close to seat
Counting at Westside has been suspended for the night, following the conclusion of the second count for Galway City West.

Cllr Donal Lyons (Ind) was elected on the first count and following the distribution of his surplus, Cllr Clodagh Higgins (FG) remains on course to take the second seat, sitting at 1.106 – 144 short of the quota.

Counting will resume in the morning at 9.30am with five seats still to fill in the City West area. Counts for City East and City Central have been concluded.

Caption: Clodagh Higgins in upbeat mood at the count.

Galway City West, 6 seats

Electorate: 18,770

Total poll: 8,864

Spoiled votes: 117

Total valid poll: 8,747

Quota: 1,250

 

Lyons, Donal (Ind) 1,415 ELECTED

Higgins, Clodagh (FG) 1,074

Connolly, John (FF) 981

Curran, Alan (SD) 884

Keane, Peter (FF) 768

McNelis, Niall (Lab) 673

Murphy, Niall (GP) 600

Deery, Kenny (Ind) 400

Osayimwen, Esther (Ind) 367

Conchúir, Cathal Ó (SF) 347

Feeney, Jarlath (Ind) 346

Chowdhury, Asraf (FG) 272

Cahill, AJ (TIP) 229

McMaster, Maisie (PBP/S) 190

Ó Beirn, Rory (IFP) 162

Nealis, Denis (Ind) 39

 

