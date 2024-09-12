Councillor welcomes enhanced Gort-Loughrea bus route but says more city services needed
A local councillor says it’s positive there will be enhanced bus services between Gort and Loughrea, but more city services are still needed.
TFI Local Link Galway has announced that Route 934 will now operate three daily return services Monday to Friday with peak-time services for commuters.
The route will offer improved connectivity to the regional bus and rail services and the villages and areas of Peterswell, Castledaly and Kilchreest.
Sarah Slevin has been speaking to Loughrea area Fianna Fáil councillor Shane Curley about the additional service, and asked him if this small addition will make much difference
