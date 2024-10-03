Councillor says we can’t wait any longer for improvements to Oranmore train station
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Fianna Fáil Councillor John Connolly says we can’t wait any longer for improvements to Oranmore train station.
He has expressed deep frustration at the 4 years it has taken for a planning application to be made.
His comments come after Minister Hildegarde Naughton recently announced the application for the second platform – a statement that rings hollow according to Councillor Connolly.
Funding for the project, which includes a second platform and passing loop, was first announced in December 2020.
The Fianna Fáil Councillor says the project could deliver more by upgrading the car parking facilities in line with NTA suggestions.
