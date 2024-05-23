Councillor Higgins calls for more government funding for city playgrounds
Councillor Clodagh Higgins is calling for more funding from Government to help Galway City Council to meet the cost of large-scale new playgrounds and the expansion and upgrading of the existing ones
The Fine Gael City West councillor says these spaces are crucial for the physical and mental well-being of the whole family.
Government funding is contingent on City Council matching funding of at least 25% of the amount provided by the department
Councillor Higgins says this could be a barrier, particularly as construction and material costs are on the rise, which is why more funding is required from Government
