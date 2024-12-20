  • Services

Councillor backs "prime opportunity" to invest in swimming pool on east side of city

Published:

  Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Galway City Council now has a prime opportunity to invest in a swimming pool on the east side of Galway City.

That’s according to Councillor Alan Cheevers, after it’s been confirmed that €8m originally earmarked for an aquatic centre in Cappagh Park can now be used for a similar project elsewhere.

Despite the injection of Government funding, the Cappagh Park project was scrapped after the estimated cost exploded to more than €20m.

The City Council has now gotten approval to spend the money elsewhere and is seeking tenders for a site and proposal to build and operate an aquatic centre.

Fianna Fail Councillor Cheevers thinks the money would be well spent on providing a pool on the east side of the city.

