Galway County Council is to seek funding from TII to get started on a design for the Galway City Ring Road ahead of its approval.

An Bord Pleanála is expected to make a decision on the project by the end of this year, according to Director of Services Uinsionn Finn.

However, there are still some possible hurdles before and after that decision is made.

Sarah Slevin reports from the Council Chamber