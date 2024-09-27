Cortinthians claim bonus point win in season opener

Ballymena 10

Corinthians 27

Corinthians got their new AIL season off to the perfect start at Eaton Park on Saturday afternoon with a bonus point win over hosts Ballymena.

Having been promoted from Division 2B, one could have been forgiven for having some new day nerves but they were well and truly gone when Andrew Mitchell called a halt to proceedings with Corinthians winning by 17 points with a try bonus point and some excellent performances throughout.

With Instonians giving Buccaneers a rugby lesson elsewhere, it proved that the standard promoted at the end of last season was no fluke. While there may be bigger tests ahead, Michael Harding and his coaching staff will be looking forward to each game with renewed confidence.

The opening try came after just seven minutes. A Max Holmes line-out was collected with ease by Rory Glynn and the resulting driving maul took the players to the Ballymena line with several phases and a lot of patience before a quick pass from Joey Tierney will Sean Fox in support found Orin Burke to touch down.

With Jack Conway kicking the extras, Corinthians got the start they wanted and they followed up with try number two just seven minutes later. Holmes collected a clever inside pass and made a run of 40 metres before being tackled, and from the resulting ruck, a reverse pass to Tomas Farthing was not going to be stopped.

Farthing had come on for Finn McNulty after just five minutes and he never stopped working throughout. The winger also played a big part in Corinthian’s third try following a line out that was controlled magnificently by the pack before Burke’s pass found Holmes who would score in the corner, the first of two that afternoon for the hooker.

Trailing by 17 points at half time, Ballymena needed to respond, and they did with a try from Alexander Clarke who burrowed his way following continuous pressure. It would be temporary however as Corinthians came back and scored their fourth try Max Holmes scoring his second after a brilliant driving maul that could not be stopped.

Conway’s conversion from the left of the posts was perfect and as the clock ran into the final minutes, the win seemed assured even though Adam Lamont would go through for Ballymena’s second try.

Another Conway kick, this time from a penalty, would see the game out for the visitors and the ideal start to life in Division 2A of the AIL as one of four sides to enjoy a bonus-point win in the division on the opening weekend – fellow promoted side managed the same with a 52-24 trimming of Buccaneers.

Pictured: The Corinthians senior management team for the new AIL season, from left: Derek Carlin (manager), JJ Hanrahan (backs coach), Michael Harding (head coach), Pat Cunningham (forwards coach), and Kenneth Casburn (manager).