Corinthians dig deep to claim another late win

Corinthians 19

Banbridge 16

By John Mulligan

Corinthians showed incredible character and resilience to overcome a game Banbridge on Saturday afternoon in Corinthian Park, a late Fiachna Barrett try and a well-taken conversion from Sean Naughton sealing the win in a game they could have so easily lost.

For the second game in two weeks, Corinthians had to come from behind to claim the win, but it puts Corinthians in a strong position going into a period of games that will decide where they go this season starting with the trip to Cashel tomorrow.

Banbridge would start this game in a similar vein to their meeting at Rifle Park on December 7, taking the lead after just three minutes. Corinthians had possession but lost it as Daniel Kilpatrick stole the ball from a Corinthians hand. The ball was worked up the wing before Jack Hart collected and touched down in the corner.

A Corinthians response was needed, and they went close when a line-out was driven over the line and looked like a perfectly good try only for the referee to call that it was held up. At the other end, it took some excellent defence work to deny the visitors a second try.

One such moment was an outstanding try saving tackle by Tom Waters who denied Xander Lowham when it looked like the winger would go clear.

Both teams were now staking a claim for the next score, and it was Corinthians who would get it. It was Rory Glynn who was at the end of an excellent team effort that started with quick hands from Joey Tierney followed by sharp movement by Naughton and John Claffey before John Devine fed Glynn for the score. Naughton with the simplest of conversions to put Corinthians 7-5 ahead.

It would be Banbridge who would lead at the break, however. An attempted clearance somehow seemed to spin back into play and following a period of play that was brought back into the 22, a no-look pass by Peter Cromie found Matthew Laird who touched down, leaving the advantage with the visitors at 10-7 at the break.

Hart was having a fine game, and he extended Banbridge’s lead with a penalty before Corinthians hit back. A quick penalty in front of the posts was tapped by Mark Boyle and from the resulting ruck the ball was spun wide with Finn McNulty at the end to score in the corner.

Pictured: Mark Boyle is a picture of determination as he drives for the line supported by John Claffey as Raymond Dufficy looks on. Photo: Owen Nally.