Controversial Portumna power generator and North Galway wind farm dominate meeting of County Council

Published:

A controversial planned power generator near Portumna and plans for a wind farm in North Galway have dominated a meeting of Galway County Council

Councillors have absolutely no role in both developments, which are with An Bord Pleanala for decision.


Councillors have no official function in either project because planning permission was sought directly from An Bord Pleanála.

But they can make their views known through a submission from Galway County Council – and they’re far from positive.

The planned power generator near Portumna was labelled “abhorrent” by County Cathaoirleach Albert Dolan, who claimed it’d destroy the character of the area.

Meanwhile, Councillor Geraldine Donohue said it’s “insanity” to be planning tearing down the Derrybrien Wind Farm, while forcing this “mammoth” development on people.

Also discussed was a planned wind farm in North Galway – with Councillor Pete Roche saying if approved, it’d “destroy” the landscape and set a precedent for further farms.

Councillor Declan Geraghty said there’s been no discussion or recognition of the impact the project is having on people’s mental health – causing immense pressure, anxiety, and fear.

And Councillor Ollie Turner noted that the system is also “the bad guy” here – allowing such a huge development to sneak in without telling anyone.

He added that it’s “embarrassing” to be finding out about these projects in the media.

That sentiment was echoed by Councillor Jimmy McClearn, who said it’s difficult to convince people that the councillors knew nothing and are often just as much in the dark as everyone else.

